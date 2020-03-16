CBLoL suspended due to coronavirus

The CBLoL and the Circuito Desafiante, the first and second divisions of Brazilian League of Legends, have been suspended for at least 15 days, Riot Games Brazil announced today.

Riot said that this decision was made yesterday, after the weekend round of action, due to the information and recommendations released by the national health organization. The league’s weekly show, Depois do Nexus, has also been suspended.

Riot Games Brazil said it’s been observing the situation since March 13 and the rounds on March 14 and 15 happened with safety measures being ensured. The company made sure that none of the players had COVID-19 symptoms, sanitized equipments, and reduced the staff present in the studio. But eventually, Riot decided to suspend the league for at least the next two weekends.

Online games could be considered, according to the statement, but Riot Games Brazil wants to make sure it’s safe first. Other forms of content will be created for Brazilian fans, who must wait for new announcements.

Brazil has registered 200 cases of the coronavirus so far. As other Latin American countries have closed borders and canceled flights, Brazil has slowly started to take measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier this year, the CBLoL was already suspended when its studio was destroyed by the rains and flooding that affected the city of São Paulo on Feb. 9. Less than a month after being back, the Brazilian League has been put on hold again.

Other League regions have also been suspended, including the LCS, LEC, and LCK. MSI was moved to July.