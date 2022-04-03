Caps hits 1,500 kills and 2,000 assists in his LEC career during series against Misfits

One of the best mid laners in Europe has hit a couple of huge career milestones.

G2 Esports’ veteran mid laner Caps is known across the League of Legends competitive scene as one of the most accomplished players in the world. The 22-year-old superstar has won multiple championships across the years, and today, he hit two huge milestones by grabbing his 1,500th kill and 2,000th assists of his LEC career.

During his match against Misfits Gaming, Caps collected 13 kills and 23 assists to hit the mark when G2 rocked their opponents in the most lopsided series victory of the LEC playoffs so far. His team looked like they were playing in a different league compared to Misfits, who were shell-shocked from the first minute onward. With games on LeBlanc, Lissandra, and Cassiopeia, the talented mid laner helped propel his team to the next round.

Throughout Caps’ career, he has almost always been in the conversation for best player in his role. With Fnatic, he won his first LEC championship in 2018, helped the team reach top four at that year’s Mid-Season Invitational, and even reached the 2018 World Championship finals. But his true peak appeared when he joined one of the greatest lineups in western League history in 2019.

From 2019 to 2020, G2’s star-studded roster earned themselves the title of the kings of Europe, winning four LEC championships in a row, along with Europe’s first Mid-Season Invitational trophy ever.

In 2021, however, G2’s reign over the league ended when their supposed superteam failed to win a single tournament. The addition of Rekkles in the bottom lane could not solve the issues the team was facing behind the scenes, and as a result, the roster was rebuilt with only Caps and Jankos remaining for the 2022 season.

Now, Caps and Jankos must lead their much younger, less-experienced teammates as they vie for greatness once again. You can catch G2 in action on April 9, when they take the stage against their perpetual rivals, Fnatic.

