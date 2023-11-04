Cannon minion steals spotlight from JDG’s qualification to Worlds Semifinals

In the quarterfinal match between JD Gaming and KT Rolster, all eyes were on LPL’s first seed, who aimed to secure a spot in the semifinals and inch closer to making history by achieving a grand slam in League of Legends esports—but a cannon minion stole their spotlight.

The anticipation was palpable in Busan’s arena as KT was determined to halt the LPL’s dominance and carry forward the hopes of Korean fans during the 2023 League World Championship. And at the start, it seemed like the fans’ wishes might be granted with KT Rolster pulling off a stunning upset in the opening game.

Thanks to critical teamfights and a jaw-dropping Baron steal, KT took the first game against the favored JDG. However, that was the peak of KT’s success in this quarterfinal matchup.

Game 1 JDG vs KT. Screenshot vis Dot Esports

JDG, refusing to crumble under pressure, came back strong and secured the second game, leveling the score on the board. In the third game the LPL representatives showcased their team fighting prowess against a struggling KT who couldn’t capitalize on their proactive plays.

As the fourth game unfolded, the fans in Busan were yearning for another Silver Scrapes to play in the arena, and for a while it appeared that KT might have pushed the series to its fifth game. But a crucial mistake by the LCK representatives opened the door for JDG to strike back with ruthless precision. On the other end of the Rift, JDG showcased their mastery of map and tempo control, and their aggressive team plays highlighted their expertise in late-game objective teamfights.

Game 4 JDG vs KT. Screenshot vis Dot Esports

Every member of JDG displayed mechanical excellence and KT fans could only watch in awe as the Chinese team executed their strategies with clinical precision. Despite this, the spotlight in the closing moments of the match unexpectedly shifted from the players to an unexpected hero—a cannon minion.

As KT valiantly defended their nexus against JDG’s relentless assault, they pushed their opponents away in a desperate final stand. But just as hope seemed to ignite again for KT, a single baron-powered cannon minion landed the last hit on the nexus, sealing the fate of KT Rolster and securing JDG’s place in the semifinals.

With this victory JDG advanced to the semifinals, bringing them one brick closer to completing the golden road. Now, fans from all over the globe are eagerly awaiting the final quarterfinal match wherein T1 will take on LNG, as the outcome of the upcoming series carries significant historical weight: If LNG emerges victorious, it will mark the first time that all four LPL teams have claimed spots in the Worlds’ top four.