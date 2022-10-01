If you haven't gotten tickets already, it might be too late.

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has officially begun. For the past few days, minor regions and the lower seeds of major regions have been competing in the play-ins stage in Mexico City, Mexico, hoping to advance to the group stage on the line.

Following the play-ins stage, Worlds will be traveling to various parts of the United States for the final four legs of the tournament. The group stage will take place across two weekends, Oct. 7-10 and 13-16, in New York City. Worlds will continue to rock the Big Apple with quarterfinals from Oct. 20-23.

Afterward, the tournament heads south to Atlanta, Georgia, for the semifinals of Worlds on Oct. 29 and 30. The month-long action will culminate in San Francisco, California, for the finals on Nov. 5, complete with the opening ceremony expected to feature Lil Nas X, who created this year’s Worlds anthem, “STAR WALKIN’.”

Fans who have not already purchased tickets for their dates of choice may wonder if seats are still available for the many legs of Worlds. Here is all the information on ticket availability as of the start of the play-ins stage.

Can you still purchase tickets for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship?

As the pre-sale and start periods of the ticket sales for each leg of Worlds have already passed, it may be very difficult for fans to get their hands on tickets nowadays. Tickets, being sold exclusively through Ticketmaster, have already sold out completely for each day of the tournament or are now multiple times more expensive than their original price.

Many fans have attributed the near-instant selling-out of tickets to both scalpers and bots, which are known factors for other events immediately selling out. It is unclear if Riot plans to reopen ticket sales for specific legs of Worlds, though now that we are well into the play-ins stage, it is unlikely that more tickets will become available.

Fans still looking to purchase tickets should continue to check Ticketmaster and register for notifications about tickets being available once again. It is not recommended that you purchase tickets from external sellers, as they may massively increase the price of the tickets or may scam you into believing the tickets are for Worlds.