Can you play LoL Swarm with a controller?

Swarm is the latest mode added to League of Legends, a chaotic bullet heaven game that adds a twist to the classic Summoners Rift gameplay. But does the mode have controller support?

Despite League being a keyboard and mouse game, players have often attempted to play it on a controller. But Riot Games doesn’t offer controller support for any of its titles, including VALORANT and Wild Rift. There have been workarounds with third-party applications, but with League’s new Vanguard anti-cheat software, you may be on the banned list if they deem you have an unfair advantage.

That said, here’s everything you need to know about using a controller for Swarm.

Does LoL Swarm have controller support?

Bad news. Image via Riot Games

League of Legends‘ Swarm mode does not offer controller support despite its gameplay resembling that of a mode that could use a controller.

In Swarm, movement is with the WASD keys instead of standard League, where you right-click to move. But it begs the question: Will Riot implement controller support in the future if the mode becomes popular? For now, you can only officially use a keyboard and mouse.

Based on the current mechanics for Swarm, there’s potential for controller support. With a controller, players could easily use the analog sticks for movement while using the bumpers for the champion’s two abilities. One of the challenges Riot would face is offering controller support for one portion of the client while leaving classic League alone.

Although Swarm does not offer controller support, one player has found a near-working method using third-party programs. Reddit user PouletGigaTendre posted they created a way to play Swarm with a controller. Although some have claimed that this method would work, we advise against this to avoid the risk of being banned by Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat software.

