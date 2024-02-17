Camille stuns LoL bottom lanes as one of best supports in Patch 14.3

If you’ve been looking for an unorthodox support champion to try out in League of Legends, then look no further than former-top-turned-support Camille.

The Steel Shadow of Piltover has become one of the best supports through Patch 14.3, boasting a stunning 52 percent win rate over 25 thousand games in Platinum and higher, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. Her success has even eclipsed her top lane win rate by two percent, making it her best role over the last update.

Camille is getting surgical on the Summoner’s Rift. Image via Riot Games

At first glance, Camille is clearly built as a top lane skirmisher in League who excels in isolating enemies and slicing them into pieces with her damage-focused build. But when placed in the bottom lane, she also has a surprising ability to lock down and pop a squishy support or AD carry with a quick combination of her kit.

For example, her Precision Protocol ability does so much damage in the early stages of a match since a full rotation of her empowered auto-attacks can reduce an opposing bottom laner to half their health with ease. She also has a great way to engage with her Hookshot stun, a large area-of-effect slow with her Tactical Sweep, and a perfect way to hold an enemy player in place with the Hextech Ultimatum.

If you’re facing off against a tank support, you might not want to choose Camille since they can soak up all of your early damage. If there are two squishies, however, you could pick Camille as a niche choice that can take over the game from one powerful level two teamfight alongside your marksman. You’ll want a champion with decent early-game potential so that you can maximize your damage and kill threats from the opening minutes of a match.

It also doesn’t look like she’ll be getting any changes in Patch 14.4, so if she continues to dominate into the next month, we could see this surprise pick become a go-to choice for aggressive supports with a penchant for blood.