Caedrel retires as LEC shoutcaster to focus on future projects

Over the last three years, former League of Legends pro player Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont has been one of the best additions to the LEC broadcast team, bringing a new flair to both the casting desk and post-game segments with his witty comments and high-level analysis from his time as a jungler in the league.

Looking ahead, however, the 27-year-old has made the decision to step away from the desk, retire from casting, and focus on his full-time streaming career, he announced today. The talented caster explained his reasons for the sudden switch on social media, saying that finding a balance between his love for casting and streaming has caused a ton of stress and exhaustion in his life.

I don't think there's ever an easy way to start this kind of tweet. Let me start off by saying the past few years of casting have been so amazing: from being a shy pro player who can barely express any energy on a cast, to being able to unleash all of the passion I have for the… pic.twitter.com/jgMCoQYp1n — Caedrel (@Caedrel) September 29, 2023

“The struggle I’ve faced is that I’ve been pulled around between two different worlds of being a caster and a streamer for years now,” Caedrel said. “It’s affecting my work in both areas as well as my personal life and I’ve neglected it for too long—juggling being a caster and a streamer has become too much.”

Although Caedrel won’t be a part of the core broadcast team moving forward, he reassured supporters that he will still pop onto the LEC broadcast from time to time as a guest. He will, however, be focused on streaming for the rest of the year, starting with co-streaming duties for the upcoming 2023 World Championship in South Korea.

Ever since he retired from pro play, Caedrel has built up a significant following as a League streamer. He has been co-streaming games from several different leagues, including the LEC, LCK, and LCS, and has been chosen by Riot Games to be one of the two English-speaking streams of the tournament from EMEA.

His voice and expertise will be missed on the desk, but luckily, fans can still get those classic Caedrel gametime quips on his personal stream, starting with the biggest League tournament of the year next month.

