C9 fall to G2 despite starting Blaber at Worlds 2019

G2 Esports beat Cloud9 today in the fastest game of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship group stage so far.

After a precarious victory against Hong Kong Attitude in their first game, C9 opted to start substitute jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang in place of Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen for today’s match against G2. Despite Blaber’s stellar Elise performance, along with top laner Eric “Licorice” Ritchie’s excellent Aatrox play, the North American team were simply outmatched.

Photo via Riot Games

The gold was fairly even throughout the first 15 minutes of the match. The distribution of that gold, however, is another story.

Licorice and Blaber, who finished the match with five and four kills respectively, collected the majority of C9’s resources. G2 ADC Luka “Perkz” Perković, on the other hand, got extremely fed in the bot lane and was able to use that momentum to carry his team to victory.

C9 bot laner Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi abandoned the typical ADC champions for Cassiopeia and met little success in that endeavor. Sneaky finished the match 0/7/4 and was outfarmed by Perkz by 83 CS.

Despite the humiliating loss, there’s a silver lining in C9’s defeat. Blaber’s performance was promising because he was able to contain G2 star jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski to an 0/4 start on Qiyana. Licorice had similar success in the top lane, pulling off an amazing one-vs-two to survive a Jankos gank and get a kill out of it as well.

C9 Licorice 1v2 against G2 Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by AndyDandyz

C9 are now 1-1, tied with Griffin. Their Worlds journey is far from over and they still have plenty of time to iron out any kinks.

Fans can watch C9 attempt to jump ahead of Griffin in their match tomorrow at 12pm CT.