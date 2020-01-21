Bud Light becomes the LCS’ official beer ahead of the 2020 Spring Split

Sit back, relax, and get ready to crack open a cold one on Summoner’s Rift. Bud Light is the newest sponsor and official beer of the LCS for 2020, Riot Games announced today.

As partners, Bud Light will now be served to legal League of Legends fans at all LCS events, including the LCS Arena in Los Angeles, as well as the Spring and Summer Split Finals. The popular beer company will also be broadcasting the LCS on its official Twitch channel.

Bud Light will also host “How I LCS” viewing parties, “Ace Moment” segments on broadcast days, and will be featured during Monday Night League‘s post-game show.

Riot and Bud Light are collaborating on a new “after-hours” post-show, which will air exclusively on Bud Light’s Twitch channel as well. LCS on-air talent will be featured throughout the season, complete with special guests and other Easter eggs that will surprise fans.

Last year, Bud Light made a great effort to establish its name across esports, partnering with both the Overwatch League and the NBA 2K League. Now, the company is entering a partnership with the LCS, arguably the most popular esports league in North America.