‘It’s not like this type of stuff hasn’t happened before’: Broxah pulls back curtain on LEC teams blocking transfers

Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, former Fnatic and Team Liquid jungler, has joined the discussion about contract jail in League of Legends esports.

Referring to Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski in a recent stream, Broxah said he’s aware of multiple situations where a player was keen on joining a different team but was blocked from thanks to their contract.

“I think it’s sad… a lot of LEC teams are blocking each other from trading players and basically denying players opportunities to go to the teams that they want to play in,” Broxah said.

In particular, the Dane pointed out Jankos. “If you can’t join a team just because the buyout is so high and no one wants to get him that’s a bit of a shame,” he said.

Broxah explained this is nothing new in esports. “It’s not like this type of stuff hasn’t happened before, no one just spoke publicly about it. Like I myself have seen and heard about players being unable to go to the team they wanted to join, because the team that they were contracted to refused to let them go there,” Broxah said.

The former jungler brought up the clause that G2 Esports included when selling Luka “Perkz” Perković to Cloud9, which forbade the latter from selling the Croatian to Fnatic. Broxah explained that situations like these have been happening for quite some time now.

Broxah believes that no organization will be able to complete a team without weaknesses next year. As a result, this could even impact the gap between the West and the East.