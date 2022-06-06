Broxah on toxicity against junglers: ‘Even if you play really well, people are going to flame you’

When it comes to experienced League of Legends junglers, there are a few players that have been through as much as Broxah. A former pro player, European champion, and Worlds 2018 finalist, the 24-year-old streamer has seen it all.

In a recent stream, the jungler had a few words of advice for fellow players that have been experiencing toxicity in solo queue.

Broxah said flaming and toxicity are going to happen to all jungle players. “It doesn’t really matter what you do, even if you play really well, people are going to flame you, it’s just gonna happen,” he said.

The former Team Liquid and Fnatic player followed by explaining that a laners’ job isn’t to wait for their jungler to arrive and help them win the lane but to take the initiative and do it themselves. “Laners don’t understand that their job is to play well on their own in their matchup… not to be a little child with whining, yelling, and screaming waiting for the babysitter while their junglers do everything for them,” Broxah said.

You would think that after winning several domestic titles and reaching the final of Worlds, people would have a softer and kinder approach to Broxah in solo queue. But he wholeheartedly disagrees. It doesn’t really matter who you are, what rank you are, or what you have achieved in League, according to the streamer. Toxicity is always going to happen either way. “It’s never gonna change,” Broxah said.

“It’s just part of League of Legends, and it will continue being part until Riot, you know, makes a punishment system that actually functions,” Broxah said.