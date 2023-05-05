Can’t even trust minions: Broxah pulls off hilarious bamboozle with LoL’s reworked Neeko kit

Players around the world are getting tricked by League of Legends’ recent rework to Runeterra’s favorite shapeshifter Neeko and her new ability to transform into multiple different creatures on Summoner’s Rift.

Popular League of Legends pro player and streamer Broxah showed off the Curious Chameleon’s capabilities to bamboozle in a recent stream, where he pretended to be a minion walking up into the mid lane alongside his teammate.

He played the part to a tee as he lined up in front of his minions, walking in a straight line like a normal AI would as he started to attack the opposing wave. At the same time, the enemy Viktor appeared from the bush to attack Broxah’s teammate, not knowing this was a two-vs-one situation.

A sly grin quickly crept up onto the jungler’s face as he swiftly revealed himself with a Tanglebarb, rooting the Viktor in place so he and his teammate could grab an easy kill on this unfortunate opponent. It was a simple plan and it should scare players into thinking twice before jumping on a lone enemy in a lane when Neeko is in the game.

Neeko can even ambush players as part of a neutral jungle camp or a jungle plant, which means summoners must check every single part of the map for Neeko before committing to a play. If she can’t be seen on the map, there’s a good chance she could be setting up a cheeky gank through a hilarious ruse from a minion wave or as the blue buff.

The only hard part is acting like the specific unit that Neeko has transformed into. If you walk away from the lane as a minion or move around as a neutral buff, players will instantly know it’s a fake.