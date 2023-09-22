Briar’s LoL win rate crosses 50 percent in remarkable rebound—and she’s not slowing down

Briar, League of Legends’ latest addition to its champion list, has finally broken parity for day-to-day win rate, soaring past a win rate of 51 percent following her critical survivability buff last week—and there’s no sign of her stopping anytime soon.

After a small hotfix to buff her resilience on Sept. 14, and after a little time for players to get accustomed to her unique playstyle, her win rate has slowly and steadily risen. To be fair, her overall win rate for Patch 13.18 is still terrible, as it sits at 46.65 percent according to the League stat tracker, U.GG, but it’s a stark improvement from where she began.

Usually, when a new champion hits the Rift, there’s a bit of a lull as players figure out the champion’s kit, gameplay strategies, and items. Once they do, their win rates skyrocket to the point Riot tends to nerf them within a couple of days past release.

However, there’s always an exception. Upon launch, Briar, the Restrained Hunger, recorded one of the worst win rates from a new champion that we’ve seen in a long time. It was so bad that it was in the low to mid-30s, and it didn’t look like it would change any time soon.

But now, she’s fit and firing, at least according to Lolalytics’ daily win rate tracker. While she may have had some incredibly low daily win rate scores, at least initially, since then she’s climbed the ranks significantly.

As of Sept. 20, her daily win rate for Diamond-ranked players and higher was 51.43 percent, with a ridiculous 59 percent win rate over the past week, and players have begun noticing her true power in a Sept. 21 Reddit thread discussing these stark changes.

It may not seem like much, but seeing as her win rate was down to 35.81 percent at one point, it’s a considerable improvement, and players are finally seeing her as an every-game “must-ban” champion.

If her daily win rate continues to climb, we should see her overall win rate for Patch 13.18 improve and an even better one once Patch 13.19 lands on Sept. 27.

