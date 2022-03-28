Bjergsen finishes 2022 LCS Spring Split as KDA leader with mark of 8.9

The 2022 LCS Spring Split came to a close yesterday and a familiar face topped the league’s KDA leaderboard after eight weeks of play. In his first full split since the summer of 2020, Team Liquid mid laner Bjergsen returned to the LCS stage with a vengeance, posting a KDA of 8.9 across the 18-game split, according to League of Legends stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Bjergsen’s KDA of 8.9 this split is the highest KDA he’s ever had in a single split across his nine-year career, according to Oracle’s Elixir. This spring, Bjergsen outdid the KDA of 8.5 he posted during the 2018 Spring Split.

Bjergsen’s high KDA this split came largely thanks to his unrivaled ability to simply stay alive. With just 21 deaths across 18 games, Bjergen averaged 1.16 deaths per game, the lowest among all qualified LCS players this spring by a wide margin.

Beyond Bjergsen, two other Liquid players ranked in the top three for overall KDA this spring. Jungler Santorin and support CoreJJ rounded out the top three with marks of 6.1 and 6.0, respectively. The next highest KDA sported by a mid laner this split belonged to Cloud9’s Fudge, who finished with a KDA of 5.8 during his debut split at the position.

Even beyond the LCS, Bjergsen finished the Spring Split with the second-highest KDA among all qualified regular season participants across League’s four major regions. His 8.9 KDA ranked higher than the KDA leaders in the LPL and LCK—LNG AD carry Light (7.8) and Gen.G mid laner Chovy (8.2)—and only fell short of Fnatic ADC Upset and his record-shattering mark of 16.5 for the best KDA in the world this spring, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Bjergsen and top-seeded Liquid will return to the LCS stage on April 3 for a first-round playoff match with Evil Geniuses.