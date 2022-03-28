2022 LCS Spring Playoffs matchups confirmed

The 2022 LCS Spring Split has officially come to a close, and with its end, the top six teams in North America now look forward to the Spring Playoffs, where the League of Legends competition is only set to grow fiercer.

Following Evil Geniuses’ victory over FlyQuest in the final tiebreaker match, the bracket for the Spring Playoffs has been formed. Like previous competitions, the Spring Playoffs will be split into an upper bracket for the top four teams and a lower bracket for the bottom two teams. All matches will be best-of-five.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The Spring Playoffs will begin on Saturday with an upper bracket bout between Cloud9, who finished as the second seed, and third-seed 100 Thieves. The first-place Team Liquid will take the stage the next day against fourth-place Evil Geniuses.

The losers of the two upper bracket matches will go on to face either Golden Guardians or FlyQuest in the lower bracket. Teams in the lower bracket will still have a chance to make it to the Mid-Season Showdown, though will be tasked with taking down the top teams in the LCS in order to do so.

The Spring Playoffs is set to begin this Saturday, culminating in the Mid-Season Showdown on April 23 and 24 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Mid-Season Showdown will be the first LCS event since the start of 2020 to have a live audience due to COVID restrictions moving Competitive League to an online format for the past two years. Tickets are currently available through Ticketmaster.