Back on top: Bjergsen erupts with league-leading 31.0 KDA across first week of LCS 2022 Summer

The first week of the LCS Summer Split is in the books and it’s no surprise one of the best players in the league sits atop the KDA leaderboard across the first three games. With a KDA of 31.0, star Team Liquid mid laner Bjergsen ranks above all other players in North America to start the summer.

Bjergsen posted a perfect 13/0/18 scoreline over the three-day slate of games, according to League of Legends stats site Oracle’s Elixir, and has yet to die even once.

Through the first three games of the split, Team Liquid holds a spotless 3-0 record, with Bjergsen’s performance being a major reason why.

In today’s game against Cloud9, Bjergsen put on a scintillating performance with one of his signature champions, LeBlanc. The Danish star earned the strong majority of his kills for the weekend in the third game, posting a mouthwatering scoreline of 10/0/4 on the way to victory.

On Friday, Liquid’s 25-minute game over Immortals served as a statement victory to open the team’s campaign. The game was only the seventh perfect game in LCS history.

“I think it’s really shown this week so far that we’re constantly pushing our advantages, we’re constantly on the map, and we’re constantly in the face of the enemy team trying to fight,” Bjergsen said in today’s on-stage post-game interview with LCS broadcaster Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen.

“A lot of the wins we got last split were slow games, winning teamfights and objectives…That is something that wasn’t naturally our style, but we all agreed that this is the team that we want to be and I’m happy that we are showing that now.”

Beyond Bjergsen, all five Liquid players hold the top five slots on the KDA leaderboard following the first week, with top laner Bwipo sitting right behind Bjergsen with a mark of 29.0. Between the team’s five starters, the lineup only has six total deaths. For reference, 27 players—more than half the league—died six or more times this week, according to Oracle Elixir’s stats.

Bjergsen and Team Liquid will return to action Saturday, June 25, for a matchup with the Danish veteran’s former team, TSM, who has started the new LCS season 1–2.