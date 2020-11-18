Bilibili Gaming signs former T1 head coach Kim ahead of the 2021 LPL season

Kim “Kim” Jeong-soo, former head coach of T1, has found a new home with the LPL’s Bilibili Gaming, the organization announced today.

Kim will be taking up the position of head coach alongside coaches Li “Jay” Chieh, Chen “Achie” Chen-Chi, and Wei “Java” Yi-Fan going into the next season. He’ll be replacing coach Sim “Sim” Sung-soo, who agreed to part ways with the team on Nov. 14.

BLG had an underwhelming 2020 season, finishing a disappointing 12th place in the LPL Summer Split. The team, despite signing top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon and mid laner Chu “FoFo” Chun-Lan, failed to find their groove.

For the 2021 season, BLG could be taking a new direction with the team. Kim may be the first of many new signings ahead of the new year. If BLG truly wants to compete with the top teams in China, new players will be absolutely necessary.

Although Kim failed to qualify for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship with T1, losing to Gen.G in the LCK Regional Finals, his wealth of experience as a coach mustn’t be underestimated. He’ll be a valuable asset for BLG, and one that could take the organization to new heights in the LPL.