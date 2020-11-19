BiliBili Gaming and top laner ADD part ways

BLG would do well to be molded by coach Kim's experienced hands.

Former top laner for LCK team MVP, Kang “ADD” Geon-mo, is now a free agent after not having his contract extended with LPL team BiliBili Gaming, the organization announced on Weibo today, according to a translation by Korizon’s Ashley Kang.

After what was perhaps the most disappointing 2020 season from an LPL team with any hope for success, BiliBili Gaming has decided to trim the fat from its League of Legends roster before handing over the reins to the recently signed former T1 head coach, Kim.

ADD, the previous top laner for MVP of the #LCK, has become FA, per an announcement on BLG Weibo.#LPL @lplenglish pic.twitter.com/X50eljIkvI — Ashley Kang #Worlds2020 (@AshleyKang) November 19, 2020

Kim will have a big task ahead of him, however, since the team reportedly experienced internal issues in-game and behind closed doors.

LPL English caster Jake “Hysterics” Osypenko previously claimed that BLG’s mid laner Chu “FoFo” Chan-Lan, who’s not at all new to being a controversial figure, was at the forefront of alleged internal disputes within the BiliBili camp during the 2020 LPL season.

BLG also played multiple top laners, junglers, bot laners, and supports throughout both the Spring and Summer Splits. A new combination of players would appear on stage from week to week, seemingly at random. This suggests that the coaching staff was unsure of how to best progress and grow with their 2020 roster of players.

With Zeng “Meteor” Guo-Hao’s and Xie “Jinjiao” Jin-Shan’s contracts expiring this week, as well as the departure of jungler Zhou “13est16” Zhi-Li and ADD from the roster, BLG should in all likelihood be completely restructured for 2021.

ADD was recently seen playing in-house scrimmages with well-known players in the LCK. He may receive offers to play for a team somewhere in the region given his reputation for working hard and being adaptable.

