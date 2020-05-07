Big changes coming to ADC in League

The ADC position is set to receive a boost in the near future, according to Riot’s lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter.

The bot lane has fallen to the wayside in the League of Legends meta, with top, jungle, and mid taking the top spots. To counter this, and give power to the position, Riot is targetting core ADC items with buffs.

Zeal is getting a 3 percent attack speed increase, and Rapid Firecannon, Phantom Dancer, Stattik Shiv, and Runaan’s Hurricane, a 5 percent attack speed bonus. ADC base health is also being increased by 30, together with a +5 health per level. Marksmen that are frequently played in other lanes, though, like Corki, Graves, Kindred, and Quinn, will be excluded from this buff.

Testing our first iteration of bot changes with both offense and defense. We're not going the direct XP route to keep the power focused on the carry instead of both carry and sup.



-Zeal +3% Attack speed

-RFC, PD, Shiv, Hurricane +5% Attack speed

-ADC Base Health +30; per lvl +5 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 6, 2020

The set of changes, while promising, won’t have a significant effect on four out of the five most picked ADC champions this season. Senna, Ezreal, Varus, and Miss Fortune avoid attack speed and instead prioritize attack damage items. Aphelios is an exception to this rule and will benefit from the Runaan’s Hurricane buffs.

The buffs, though, could change the meta altogether, and see some of the more traditional ADC champions like Caitlyn, Twitch, Tristana, and Jinx, come to fruition.

Unfortunately, intended or not, the changes will also indirectly buff Yasuo, a champion that has plagued solo queue, in both the mid, and bot lanes.

This is the first iteration of Riot’s bot lanes buffs, with further adjustments possible in the future. The changes won’t go through in League’s upcoming Patch 10.10, and instead, will likely be released on Thursday, May 28, for 10.11.