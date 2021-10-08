Beyond Gaming mid laner Maoan suspended from Worlds 2021 following match-fixing scandal

Beyond Gaming has not yet announced a substitute for tomorrow's match.

Beyond Gaming mid laner Maoan has been suspended from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship following a definitive investigation that concluded the player was at the center of a match-fixing scandal.

According to a competitive ruling from Riot Games, “Maoan violated Rule 9.3 of the 2021 World Championship Ruleset, which prohibits association with gambling.”

Earlier today, Maoan and Beyond Gaming defeated Galatasaray Esports of the TCL in a best-of-five match to advance to the final round of the World Championship’s play-in stage qualifiers. The 18-year-old player is in the sophomore season of his League of Legends career.

Riot confirmed in its ruling its internal Competitive Operations team “obtained definitive evidence showing Maoan provided inside information to a friend for the purposes of wagering on today’s match.” According to Riot, “Maoan will be suspended for the remainder of the 2021 World Championship, and may be subject to additional penalties following a full investigation.”

Riot Games has not released any additional information surrounding Maoan’s suspension at this time. It is unclear whether any of his teammates on Beyond Gaming will be penalized.

Beyond Gaming has not announced a substitute mid laner for tomorrow’s play-in stage series against Hanwha Life Esports at this time.

Update Oct. 8 6:16pm CT: Beyond Gaming owner Dinter posted an apology to his personal Facebook page, and according to a translation by PCS broadcaster Reirachu, he said he “hopes the org can find a balance between punishing Maoan and not screwing over the other team players.” The Beyond Gaming coach also said he “hopes Maoan will be allowed to play tomorrow,” despite the fact that Riot Games banned the player from the remainder of the World Championship.