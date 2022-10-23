Best Sylas Build in League of Legends

Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies.

Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours and hours mastering him. While his kit is not complicated to pick up, the toughest part about him is knowing his power spikes exactly and at which points of the game he’s strongest, as it can change depending on what ultimates he can steal.

If you’re struggling to play the champion, this guide will help you understand the ins and outs of The Unshackled. Here are the best builds for Sylas in League.

Runes

Conqueror Sylas

Precision

Conqueror: This is the bread-and-butter rune for Sylas. It grants him everything: he gets more adaptive force the longer the skirmish or fight is, but it also gives him eight percent healing on damage dealt at full stacks, which is easy to do since the champion is melee and he gains attack speed with the passive. Remember to use your autos between the spells to maximize everything.

Presence of Mind: In the second row of the Precision tree, Presence of Mind and Triumph are viable options. Usually, you prefer to go with the first one since Sylas needs a lot of mana to use his spells constantly and their costs are not low. The rune helps him address that issue. Conversely, Triumph works best in the early-mid game skirmishes where the healing on takedown will come in handy.

Legend: Tenacity: Just like the second row, you have two choices in the third row as well. Tenacity is more useful in most cases since Sylas is melee and more prone to get crowd controlled. Legend: Alacrity is a good alternative to go for when you know the enemy doesn’t have a lot of tools to lock you down.

Last Stand: This rune synergizes perfectly with Sylas’ W, allowing him to make unexpected turnarounds and make trades go in his favor. Coup de Grace is also a decent choice, but it’s more effective if you’re confident you will win the lane and build lots of Ability Power.

Resolve

Bone Plating: Despite the nerf to its cooldown, Bone Plating is a great rune for Sylas, who suffers against long-range champions with burst damage. Make sure to trade with the enemies when you have the rune active to take advantage of that. If the enemy doesn’t have as much burst but can still proc your rune easily, Second Wind allows you to get through the laning phase safely.

Revitalize: Similarly to Last Stand, Revitalize enhances healing which is highly effective with Sylas’ kit. Against heavy crowd-control team compositions, Unflinching might be the better choice to achieve greater tenacity when on low health, and it adds up to the one from Legend:Tenacity.

Bonuses: +10 percent attack speed, +9 adaptive force, +8 Magic Resist (+6 Armor if against physical damage champions)

Items

Doran’s Ring is the most common starting item for Sylas. It grants health, ability power, and mana which is everything the champion could ask for. However, Doran’s Shield will be a better choice in tough matchups where you’re looking not to lose the lane. Typically, if you go for Second Wind in the runes, you will likely have to buy the shield.

The most important item for Sylas to rush in the early stages is Lost Chapter. Having more ability power is your main goal, as it greatly increases your trading power during the lane. The Dark Seal can be a great way to start a snowball since you will be rewarded with better stats upon takedowns, and it only costs 350 gold.

For a melee champion like Sylas, boots are also essential since you must have enough movement speed to dodge abilities and walk in the face of your enemies.

You will build Everfrost from Lost Chapter. Its active is powerful for Sylas as he can use it both aggressively to engage or defensively to escape. It also costs less than other Mythic Items, which can greatly impact the transition to the mid game.

When facing heavy bursts from enemies, you might also decide to go for the Crown of the Shattered Queen. While the two have the same stats, you will gain additional tankiness. Depending on what Mythic you build, the trading patterns will change: consider your buys carefully.

After that, close your boots and buy the Ionian Boots of Lucidity because of its valuable Ability Haste and Summoner Spell Haste.

For the second item, the optimal one currently is Zhonya’s Hourglass. Since you will be skirmishing and fighting, having some extra armor is always welcome. That being said, the item’s active is what makes it so powerful: you can use that to dodge abilities and incoming damage while allowing your abilities to come up again and keep exchanging blows.

Once you get these core items, it’s important to analyze the game’s state and plan your next buys. Rabadon’s Deathcap and Shadowflame are the third and fourth items you want to go for; it’s just a matter of which one you need to get first. If you are winning and are vastly ahead of the enemies, build Rabadon’s Deathcap to maximize your Ability Power. Otherwise, pick up Shadowflame as the extra Magic Penetration will be more appropriate.

To close off the build, you can decide to go for one of the above: Void Staff, Cosmic Drive, or Banshee’s Veil. The first one works best when you can steal strong ultimates that deal a lot of magic damage while Cosmic Drive is built when you can weave in auto attacks with your passive. If enemies have lots of magic damage, Banshee’s Veil magic resistance and spell shield will be the optimal counters.