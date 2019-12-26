Best plays from the 2019 LCS season

The clock is ticking and the next season of the League of Legends Championship Series is quickly approaching. The rosters are set in place and fans are already excited about what’s to come. But the 2019 season was full of fun as well and there were many plays that we’ll remember for years to come.

From base races and massive teamfights to one-vs-one outplays, the last LCS season was full of entertaining plays that made casters scream and fans stand up from their chairs. There were, of course, boring matches as well. But we’re here to point out the best moments, highlighting plays that North American League fans couldn’t stop talking about.

As we head into the new year, let’s take a look at some of the top plays from the LCS in 2019.

7) C9 vs. Liquid, 2019 LCS Summer Split, week five

When Cloud9’s former top laner Colin “Kumo” Zhao was playing on the Summer Split stage for the first time this season, his team faced off against NA’s best, Team Liquid. But Kumo didn’t struggle against Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong in the top lane. Instead, he made some plays with his Jayce and turned Impact’s aggressiveness against him.

6) Echo Fox vs. CLG, 2019 LCS Spring Split, week nine

FOX Apollo pentakill on Jinx Twitch is the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers.

Echo Fox weren’t one of the best teams in the league, but one of the few pentakills that fans had an opportunity to see came from the squad’s former bot laner. In a match against CLG, Apollo Price made sure that his team won in a dominant fashion. From pushing the inhibitor turret to entering CLG’s base, Apollo’s Jinx was picking off anyone who was in the way.

5) TSM vs. C9, 2019 LCS Summer Split, week three

An LCS season without TSM star Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg making big plays is almost unimaginable. During a match against C9, TSM were taking Baron when C9 showed up in the river to try and stop them. It seemed like C9 would take the fight, but Bjergsen turned the tides by jumping in with Sylas and quickly bursting the opponents down for a triple kill.

4) Golden Guardians vs. TSM, 2019 LCS Summer Split, week four

Froggen outplays Broken Blade Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by d3vcho

During a match against Golden Guardians, TSM top laner Sergen “Broken Blade” Çelik took a chance to push Nexus turrets with Jayce while the teams were trading on the top side of the map. But the push didn’t work out as imagined. Former Golden Guardians mid laner Henrik “Froggen” Hansen chased after him with his iconic Anivia for an outplay beneath a turret.

3) TSM vs. Clutch, 2019 LCS Summer Split quarterfinals

TSM Zven’s Pentakill by the Baron Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by oneesportsgg

Former TSM bot laner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen had one of the other pentakills of the season. During the third match of this best-of-five series, Clutch Gaming tried taking the Baron—but the team ended up being taken down by Zven. Zven was well-positioned during the whole fight and ended up picking off Clutch players one by one with Xayah, setting up TSM for their only win in the series.

2) Liquid vs. C9, 2019 LCS Summer Split finals

dl takeopveer Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by XtendedImpact

When Liquid and C9 clashed in the final set of 2019 LCS, Liquid eventually won 3-2. And the highlight moment belonged to Liquid’s bot laner, Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng. In a fight during the second match, it seemed as if Liquid couldn’t take a stand against C9. But Doublelift took a chance near the Blue buff, destroying C9 with Varus and earning a quadrakill.

1) Echo Fox vs. TSM, 2019 LCS Summer Split, week eight

LCS on Twitter Never forget about Tahm Kench 😱 #TSMWIN #LCS https://t.co/fAkRAbqWAk

Who doesn’t love backdoors happening while the other side is rushing to take down the base? We sure do, and that’s why the top spot on this list belongs to a match that TSM won with a backdoor. Echo Fox forgot about Andy “Smoothie” Ta’s Tahm Kench, so he took the chance to ult himself and Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham to Echo Fox’s opened Nexus, taking the win by surprise.