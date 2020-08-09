Best Mordekaiser build in League of Legends season 10

This is one of the most effective ways to build up Mordekaiser.

The Iron Revenant Mordekaiser is one of the strongest picks in League of Legends season 10. His powerful skillset combined with his advantage above many other top or mid lane champions makes him the perfect champion to assist players in climbing the ranks during the season.

As with any champion, different items are going to complement Mordekaiser’s kit more than others and this can vary further depending on the situation in-game. Mordekaiser has a variety of different items that can be used effectively to complete his build, however, there are some items that are paramount to finding success with this champion. Here is the best build for beginners to use on the champion today.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Precision

Conqueror: This rune will allow Mordekaiser to accumulate Conqueror stacks that will make his abilities and basic attacks deal extra damage to enemy champions as well as healing himself once it has reached 10 stacks.

Triumph: When Mordekaiser is involved in a takedown (kill or assist) this rune will grant him an additional 20 gold and heal him for 12 percent of his missing health.

Legend: Tenacity: A big issue tank champions will face is getting flooded with crowd control to stop them approaching or tanking for their team. This rune will slowly build up stacks through taking down enemies in-game that will grant Mordekaiser extra tenacity. Tenacity reduces the effects of crowd control abilities.

Last Stand: This rune will increase the damage you deal with champions as your health goes down, making Mordekaiser more lethal as he is damaged.

Domination

Taste of Blood: Another rune that is going to increase Mordekaiser’s sustain, Taste of Blood will grant the champion health as he damages enemy champions.

Ravenous Hunter: Following the trend, Ravenous Hunter also heals health per damage this time from the damage dealt by Mordekaiser’s abilities.

Bonuses: +9 Adaptive Force, +9 Adaptive Force, +6 Armor

Starting Items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Doran’s Shield

Having the most health possible is going to be very important when playing Mordekaiser or many of the other top lane bruiser champions. Getting an early start with the Doran’s Shield may provide you that slight edge against your opponent in the lane that could materialize into an early kill.

The Doran’s Shield will also allow Mordekaiser to deal extra damage to minions, resulting in him being able to farm more efficiently. Its passive ability will also restore six health to the champion every five seconds, allowing Mordekaiser to remain in lane for a longer duration.

Health Potion

Another item that will assist in keeping Mordekaiser safe in lane for the longest time possible is a health potion. These are low cost and offer 150 health regeneration over time. With the left-over gold after purchasing the Doran’s Shield it would be a no-brainer to invest in a health potion.

Core Items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Liandry’s Torment

For tank-heavy, ability-based champions there are few items more beneficial than Liandry’s Torment and that is especially true for Mordekaiser. Pairing perfectly with Mordekaiser’s passive ability Darkness Rise, this item will see him deal bonus damage over time to enemies within the radius of the attack. The item’s effects will also trigger when he initiates with any of his abilities, adding to the versatility of the item.

It isn’t only the damaging effects that make this a core item for Mordekaiser. Being a champion that relies on health, having a single item that brings both 300 extra health and 75 ability power makes this a must-have for the champion.

Rylai’s Crystal Scepter

Continuing with the theme of items intended to boost both health and ability power, Rylai’s Crystal Scepter will grant Mordekaiser 300 health and 90 ability power.

The item’s unique passive ability will slow targets hit by the champion’s abilities by 20 percent for one second, allowing Mordekaiser to give chase and catch fleeing opponents before they are able to get away. Due to Mordekaiser being such an ability-based champion, this is another must-have item if you want to play the champion at his full potential.

Mercury’s Treads

As for boots, Mercury’s Treads are going to be the choice for playing Mordekaiser. This is due to the bonus tenacity they provide, reducing the effects of crowd control abilities as he pursues an enemy.

The boots also provide 25 magic resist that will reduce the damage dealt by the opponent’s abilities and a bonus 45 movement speed that will see the champion navigate the map at a faster pace.

Late Game Items

Screengrab via Riot Games

Zhonya’s Hourglass

When playing Mordekaiser you’re likely going to take a lot of damage during combat. Building health is one popular way to offset this, but it is not the most effective against specific enemies.

Building Zhonya’s Hourglass will not only grant the champion an additional 75 ability power but also provides Mordekaiser 45 armor that will reduce physical damage from opponents. On top of this, the item will provide a 10-percent cooldown reduction, allowing Mordekaiser to use his abilities at a faster pace.

Spirit Visage

A perfect item for Mordekaiser, the Spirit Visage has multiple stat boosts that will make the champion extremely powerful and difficult to take down.

Boasting a 450 health boost, 55 magic resistance, and 100-percent base health regeneration, this item is going prove a hard time for ability-based enemies to counter. The item also reduces cooldowns by 10 percent, allowing for abilities to be cast at a quicker pace.

Morellonomicon

Another item that will facilitate bonus damage to enemy champions, the Morellonomicon continues to buff both Mordekaiser’s health and ability power.

This item will grant an extra 300 health and 70 ability power. But the real value comes in the form of its unique passive abilities. Touch of death will grant Mordekaiser 15 magic penetration to counter magic resistance build by his enemies. Cursed Strike will inflict Grievous Wounds upon damaged enemies for three seconds, reducing the effects of any healing they receive during that time. The effects of this item pair perfectly with Mordekaiser’s ultimate ability Realm of Death that places him and one enemy in a realm where the two battle for seven seconds or to the death.

Much like the other items that appear in this build, Morellonomicon sets Mordekaiser up to be the unbeatable dueling machine he is intended to be.