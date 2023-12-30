Best LoL streamers in 2023

League of Legends is a MOBA people either love or hate. Despite its reputation for toxicity, League has a huge fanbase and tons of beloved streamers. 2023 was a great year for League, so here are our picks for the eight best LoL streamers of the year.

Caedrel

As you can tell, he’s not region-biased. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Caedrel

Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont is an ex-pro player and former analyst for Riot Games who now focuses on League content creation. His streams are insightful and informative for veteran players, and he also offers advice for newcomers.

One great thing about Caedrel is that he often streams many LCK and LPL matches and almost acts like an unofficial caster. And seeing as he’s a former pro player, he has a good eye for esports, so his knowledge and predictions are usually spot on. So, if you’re interested in the Chinese or Korean League teams or want to learn more about gameplay, champions, and general knowledge, Caedrel is an excellent option.

NoWay4u_Sir

NoWay with the LCK Legends, T1. Image via NoWay (Twitter)

Frederik “NoWay” Hinteregger, or “NoWay4u_Sir,” is a professional League player for No Need Orga and one of the best League streamers. Not only is his content educational, but as a mid-laner, he plays a variety of champions exceptionally well.

So, if there’s one champion you’re hoping to learn more about or want to know how to counter, you’ll find the information by watching NoWay. He plays other roles, too, so you’ll surely learn something fun, new, or interesting about League, regardless.

Bwipo

He was even a guest caster during the 2023 LCS Sumemr Split. Image via Robert Paul/Riot Games

Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau is a professional League player and the top laner for FlyQuest. Even though most of his content is focused solely on top lane mechanics, champions, and gameplay, his content is informative on a macro level as well.

And if you’re interested in learning from a pro, he also offers coaching sessions. If that’s out of your budget, don’t worry; many of his coaching sessions are also free to watch on his YouTube channel.

Broxah

He’s even great on the analyst and casting stages. Image via Robert Paul/Riot Games

Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen is a professional League player and a streamer for Team Liquid. While entertaining, his content primarily focuses on jungling, which is one of the most challenging roles in League.

What’s great about Broxah is that he’s not afraid to try new builds or champions, like Brand in the Jungle, which Riot began to push in mid-October 2023. Whether you want to learn more about traditional jungle champs or the off-meta ones, Broxah is one of the best streamers to watch, even if you don’t play Jungle yourself.

Doublelift

He only retired on Dec. 1, 2023. Screenshot via Doublelift’s YouTube

Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng is a recently retired professional League player who is focusing on streaming once again after his stint with 100 Thieves. Although he is an ADC, Doublelift has played League for over 12 years, so he has a wealth of knowledge about the ADC role and League in general.

And if you’re an ADC main, his content is geared more towards this role, which means you may be able to pick up a few helpful tips, tricks, or landing insights you might not know about. So, if you’re looking for fun and informative content on League and esports, Doublelift is your streamer.

Tyler1

His streams can be a hit or a miss. Screenshot via loltyler1 on Twitch

Most League players know about Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp. Despite his toxic past, he has changed, but his streams aren’t for everyone, as he gets very passionate about the game in a way that isn’t always positive.

Regardless, his streams can be informative, as he has hit Challenger in every role on the North American servers. This makes him unique in that he has an excellent understanding of all roles and most champions and can offer insights into League on macro, lane, and champion levels.

Thebausffs

The streamer for Sion enthusiasts. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Dot Esports (YouTube)

Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg is a former professional League player well-known for his unique top lane playstyle and his love of Sion. His content is generally geared more toward ranking up the solo queue ladder. Still, he has a good understanding of League, which transforms into informative tidbits during his streams.

As a Sion player, his playstyle and content may not be for everyone. But if you enjoy playing Sion and other top lane champions that may not be considered meta, then his streams are great.

Faker

The GOAT of League. Photo via Riot Games

No streaming list would be complete without Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, the current mid laner for the 2023 League Worlds Champions, T1. Faker’s streams are great to watch because they show his incredible talent, are fun, and often include general gameplay insights.

There have been times when I’ve been watching his streams and learned how to pop wards over walls or certain spots you can flash over. His streams may not be educational in a formal sense, but you will pick up helpful tips you can apply in your own games. And, of course, you should also watch other T1 members’ streams, too, because their personalities truly shine when they’re streaming. They’re a hoot.

With all the changes coming to League in 2024, these streamers are the ones to watch going forward.