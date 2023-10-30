10 best champions in League of Legends Nexus Blitz

League of Legends’ fun game mode Nexus Blitz is once again live. If you want to dive into a different spin on the game, make sure to pick the strongest champions.

Nexus Blitz is a rotating game mode in League that’s running from Oct. 24 to Nov. 27. It takes place on a smaller map, but it’s quite similar to Summoner’s Rift and it comes with a ton of unique mini-games and rewards.

To make it even more exciting, Riot Games added a special event when you hit the 18-minute mark called Sudden Death. This is when both your and the enemy team’s Nexuses stand up and walk up to the mid lane for one final clash.

Here are the 10 best champions you can bring to Nexus Blitz and dominate your opposition without breaking a sweat.

The 10 best champions in Nexus Blitz

Swain

Swain is an unkillable raid boss in Nexus Blitz. Image via Riot Games

If you want to make other players hate you, just pick Swain in Nexus Blitz. Not only can Swain melt off any tanks enemies might have but he also has strong burst potential against squishy champions like mages and AD carries. On top of that, Swain opts for the Conqueror keystone in Nexus Blitz and his core build includes Liandry’s Anguish, Rylai’s Crystal Scepter, and Demonic Embrace, and there’s no way you take him down without Grievous Wounds.

Samira

Samira is the girl who has it all. Image via Riot Games

Samira has always been a champion who can do it all—dash, dish out incredible damage, dodge key CC abilities, and sustain in the heart of a teamfight and come out victorious. She’s no different in Nexus Blitz, and that’s why she takes a spot on this list. Just like Swain, she likes Conqueror but she pairs it with Collector, Infinity Edge, and Bloodthirster, making her incredibly slippery burst AD carry. The only downside of picking Samira is that she can struggle to deal with tanks, at least until she builds Lord Dominik’s Regards.

Morgana

Morgana is here to kill all the fun. Image via Riot Games

Let’s be honest, nobody likes Morgana. Her entire kit gives off fun police vibes, and she always stops your every attempt to catch an enemy off guard. In Nexus Blitz, she’s all that and a great catcher with her Q ability. She’s a great addition to the team because she has a lot of peeling tools, is a great jungler, and excels in prolonged fights around mini-games. She has never been a scaling champion and most of her damage comes early, but she is still quite useful later thanks to her utility.

Seraphine

You may not like Seraphine, but she’s your ticket to success in Nexus Blitz. Image via Riot Games

I know you probably hate Seraphine as much as you hate Yuumi, but she’s, undoubtedly, one of the best champions for Nexus Blitz. Ideally, pick Liandry’s Anguish and Rylai’s Crystal Scepter, and become an unstoppable singing machine who can easily charm the enemy team when they group up for mini-events. She offers incredible damage output, healing, and hard CC, and there aren’t many champions that can compare. Besides all that, sped-up experience and gold gains helped her to scale sooner than on Summoner’s Rift.

Zyra

Zyra can easily force enemies off mini-events. Image via Riot Games

I never thought Zyra would find herself on this list, but here we are. The champion has outstanding burst potential, can easily control large chunks of the map with her plants and ultimate, and has a kit packed with CC. Just like any other annoying mage in Nexus Blitz, she builds Liandry’s Anguish and Rylai’s Crystal Scepter. She also enjoys a special treatment from Riot because she gets bonus mana regeneration in Nexus Blitz, and can easily spam more spells than usual before needing to go back.

Maokai

The tree strikes back. Image via Riot Games

Maokai has been dominating the pro meta on Summoner’s Rift for a long time, and his power stands strong in Nexus Blitz as well. You still want to stick to your regular build—Demonic Embrace and Radiant Virtue, and you’ll easily outlast any other tank on the map. Not only does Maokai have strong innate healing due to his passive but his damage is on the stronger side for a tank and his kit screams hard CC and lockdown.

Teemo

Beware of the mushrooms. Image via Riot Game

Teemo, or the mushroom master, as I like to call him, is tearing Nexus Blitz apart. He’s a kiting monster who can easily bait enemies into his mushrooms on the small map of Nexus Blitz. If you manage to get close to him, you’ll get blinded for eternity as he slowly whittles down your health bar. He’s also the definition of a sneaky assassin with plenty of bushes on Nexus Blitz, and you can never catch him if he toggles his W ability and runs away while laughing at you.

Kayle

She brings swift justice. Image via Riot Games

By definition, Kayle is a scaling hypercarry, and most of the time, you’ll see her farming on Summoner’s Rift. But Nexus Blitz has increased experience and gold gains, and she can reach her powerspike much sooner. As soon as she builds her Nashor’s Tooth and Riftmaker, she can punish every overstep you make.

Kog’Maw

He may be cute, but he will hunt you down. Image via Riot Games

Just like Kayle, Kog’Maw is a scaling hypercarry who becomes an unstoppable monster in Nexus Blitz because of the increased experience and gold gains. He can shred any frontline the enemy team might have in a matter of seconds, and he can eat short-range AD carries for breakfast. He’s one of the best picks on this map, and you need to build Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Blade of the Ruined King to truly become the Void-sent monster you’re born to be.

Brand

Brand really loves it when the enemy team groups up. Image via Riot Games

The single best pick for League’s Nexus Blitz is Brand. You know how there are tons of little events and games you play on Nexus Blitz and your enemies need to group up? Well, there isn’t a champion who likes seeing enemies grouped up more than Brand. This champion is always just looking for an opening to perfectly execute his combo, and in Nexus Blitz, this opportunity comes so often that you can’t resist flashing in and burning through their HP. Again, build Liandry’s Anguish, Demonic’s Embrace, and Rylai’s Crystal Scepter for maximum damage.

About the author