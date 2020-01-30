League of Legends is one of the biggest games in the world. If you don’t play it, there’s a chance some of your friends or someone else you know does—or maybe you’ve just seen a game of it streamed on Twitch. If you fall into this category, there’s also a chance you’ve wanted to try it out. It’s free after all, but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

Since its creation in 2009, Riot Games has released several new champions each year to keep the game exciting. But now, with almost 150 characters, deciding which champion to play can seem like a daunting endeavor for new players. Luckily, there are a few champions that are simple to learn, which is perfect for players looking to pick up a new role or for those who are just starting out.

If you want to focus on learning the game while playing your first matches, we recommend sticking to the most beginner-friendly champions. And we’ve compiled a list of them to help you pick. If you’ve been playing for a while but are stuck in the lower echelons, these champions might work for you, too.

Either way, here are the seven most beginner-friendly champions in League.

7) Malphite

Image via Riot Games

Tanks are always a good option for new players looking to learn the top lane and Malphite is one of the most beginner-friendly characters that fits the bill. The Shard of the Monolith can do well with a couple of different builds, making up for any mistakes in itemization. The top laner’s abilities are straightforward with only one skillshot in his ultimate, but he can have a huge impact on teamfights if players correctly time their attacks.

6) Warwick

Image via Riot Games

Jungle can be one of the most difficult roles in the game, but for those up to the task, Warwick’s your pick. Warwick has an easy time clearing camps and sustaining in the jungle with his Q’s heal, which is perfect for newbies who may not know how to manage resources efficiently. Likewise, his passive makes up for any pathing mistakes and grants players the ability to roam quickly around the map, allowing for a higher number of ganks.

5) Sona

Image via Riot Games

Sona is one of the best support champions for new players to pick up. Each of her spells automatically targets allies or enemy champions within a certain range, so players won’t have to worry about landing skillshots outside of her ultimate ability. In the laning phase, Sona is a strong poke champion with her Q, but she can also be a strong teamfighter in the later stages of the game—making her perfect for players looking to learn how to play at different points in a match.

4) Lux

Image via Riot Games

Like Sona, Lux is a simple and straightforward pick for support, but she can also be played in mid for those looking to try out the DPS role. The mage’s entire kit revolves around landing skillshots. Both her E and her ultimate have wide ranges, making them easy to land for players who may not be as skilled with landing these types of abilities. Additionally, her ultimate has a low cooldown, which is further reduced if it kills an enemy champion, giving players plenty of chances to hone their skills with the ability over the course of a match.

3) Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Out of all the marksmen in League, Ashe may be the most simple pick. The champion costs 450 blue essence, giving new players the ability to quickly add Ashe to their collection. Her Volley Shot (W) is one of the most straightforward abilities in the game: just aim and shoot. Its range covers a wide area and its slow allows players to chase low-health targets down. With Ashe’s Hawkshot (E), players can protect themselves from ganks to stay safe in lane.

2) Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

When Yuumi first arrived on the live servers, she quickly became a meme because of how easy some people believed her to be. The Magical Cat introduced a new mechanic: She can attach to friendly champions and move around the map completely hands-free. While attached to an ally, players can heal with a simple tap of the E key. Her Q changes from a skillshot to an attack that follows the user’s mouse, while her E is a directional hit based on its cast. The most difficult aspect of learning Yuumi is knowing when to dash between allies, which really only depends on who needs healing or when the player wants to cast their ultimate.

1) Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn is one of the best champions for new players to learn the role of AD carry due to her long range and simple kit. Her range gives Caitlyn an easier time trading in lane and positioning in teamfights—two skills that are critical to succeeding in the role. Likewise, her kit is straightforward and her 90 Caliber Net grants newbies an escape route if things go south. Her ultimate is an easy point-and-click ability, which is perfect for new players who may struggle with landing skillshots.