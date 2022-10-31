BeryL joins three legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022

After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players.

DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only the fourth player in League history to do so along with retired AD star Bang, former T1 support Wolf, and the greatest of all-time, Faker.

Bang — 2015, 2016, 2017

BeryL — 2020, 2021, 2022

Faker — 2015, 2016, 2017

Wolf — 2015, 2016, 2017

BeryL will be trying to write up a happy ending to his team’s Cinderella story after subverting all expectations by taking down Gen.G in this year’s semifinals.

BeryL has been playing professionally since 2017 when the 25-year-old joined a newly-formed Challengers team, DAMWON Gaming. The young squad caught the attention of fans and analysts in the Korean Challengers scene before getting promoted to the LCK in 2019.

Although the team didn’t exactly dominate the competition that year, it only took another year of growth and practice for them to become absolute titans. After winning the 2020 LCK Summer Split, BeryL eventually won his first Summoner’s Cup with DAMWON as the five-man squad looked like the newest dynasty in Korea’s history.

The first Play-In team ever to make it to a Worlds Final! #Worlds2022 pic.twitter.com/F3MEFheYRy — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 31, 2022

DWG was able to win back-to-back LCK championships in 2021 but fell to Chinese representatives in both the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship that year. After failing to bring home the trophy, BeryL left for greener pastures with DRX in 2022.

DRX has always been the underdog, whether it was in the LCK or at Worlds.

The team finished as a mid-tier roster through the regular season, bounced out of the playoffs early, and even had to claw their way into groups through the play-in stage. They eventually earned the respect of fans and teams through groups, and are now staring at a date with destiny next weekend.

BeryL is no stranger to the pressures of finals, but the rest of his teammates will have to steel their nerves since the four of them have never stepped foot on this stage before.

Catch DRX in action when they take on T1 on Saturday, Nov. 5.