Bard player takes 2 enemies in a Magical Journey to his deadly Fountain

League of Legends‘ traveler Bard can be deadweight to his team and a major threat to enemies, depending on how he’s played. Earlier today, a player recorded a strong display of Bard’s Magical Journey in a Reddit thread.

On the edge of losing his match, the player tried to push back the enemies in one last desperate move. He used his Tempered Fate to grant his allies precious extra time to defend the Nexus by freezing an attacked tower and then ran away using his Magical Journey’s E ability.

Two enemies, Master Yi and Vladimir, were focused on killing him and unexpectedly followed Bard into this journey. They died instantly in the enemy team’s Fountain.

There is little chance this move turned the tide of the game, but it was well played nonetheless. When picked, Bard can be as feared by allies and enemies alike, because he has the capacity both to get the edge on the opponents in a fight and put his allies in jeopardy due to an ill-timed ultimate or tunnel. This time, the player executed a perfect Magical Journey.

Bard has made his comeback into the meta with the patch 10.6. He was recently picked in its second LEC match by G2 support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle, and may have a role to play in the playoffs, which will kick off tomorrow.