Azael says The Dive episode on LCS walkout has been canceled after ‘concerns’

The latest episode of The Dive, a weekly podcast fronted by multiple LCS broadcast members, will not be released according to host Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, after concerns it could interfere with discussions between Riot Games and the LCSPA.

The LCS shoutcaster tweeted on June 1 that the episode won’t see the light of day as “Riot is having continued discussions with the LCSPA” and there are concerns that the conversations that took place on The Dive could affect those discussions negatively.

The Dive is a weekly podcast, which is hosted by numerous North American casters and LCS broadcast members, including Azael, Kobe, and more.

Hey all, unfortunately The Dive episode we recorded yesterday won’t be getting released.



Riot is having continued discussions with the LCSPA and over concerns of that affecting those conversations has decided it won’t be getting released.



Sorry to all those disappointed. — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) June 2, 2023

The LCS Players Association decided to stage a walkout on May 28 following Riot’s decision to scrap rules that stated LCS organizations must compete in the NA Challenger League, the second tier of North American League of Legends.

The walkout left the LCS in turmoil, forcing Riot to postpone the start of the 2023 Summer Split by two weeks as talks between the LCSPA and Riot continue. Should the two parties fail to reach a consensus, the Summer Split could be canceled entirely.

This is undoubtedly the main topic in the League of Legends esports community right now. As a result, it’s no surprise the latest episode of The Dive would be focused on the players’ walkout, Riot’s reaction, and discussions about how this will all play out.

At the same time, it’s a delicate matter, so it’s somewhat understandable Riot wants to tune it down, so they can properly sit at the table with LCSPA and have a discussion about the future of the North American competition.

It’s tough to predict the outcome. Talks between Riot Games and LCSPA were announced on May 30, but since then there haven’t been many updates about the situation. Whether the North American League season boots back into life remains to be seen.

