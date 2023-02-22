Astralis make mid-season LoL roster change despite historic LEC record

Astralis achieved new heights in the 2023 LEC Winter Split by advancing to Groups and finishing in sixth place, the highest the organization ever has in its LEC history. Yet it still decided to field a surprising roster change.

The team is benching mid laner Oliver “Dajor” Ryppa, it was announced today. The German has been allowed to seek new opportunities while Astralis are left looking for a new player to fill their mid lane position.

Our midlaner @dajorlol has been benched and is allowed to seek new opportunities. We want to thank Dajor for his hard work and dedication.

His contributions will not be forgotten. Dajor has been an important part of our journey, and we wish you the best in your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/QmFkclN35v — Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) February 22, 2023

Historically, Astralis usually finish at the bottom of the table, placing ninth or 10th in three of their first four splits in the LEC. They claimed a seven-eighth place in the 2021 LEC Summer Split, yet it wasn’t enough to secure them a playoffs appearance. But this year, they finished in eighth place in the LEC Winter Season, claiming a spot at the 2023 LEC Winter Groups as a result.

In the second part of the Winter Split, Astralis lost to MAD Lions, but defeated Team BDS, booking themselves a rematch against the former for a place in the 2023 LEC Winter Playoffs. Unfortunately for their fans, they lost 2-0 and were eliminated from further contention in Winter.

When compared to other players in the LEC, Dajor wasn’t succeeding individually. In the 2023 LEC Winter Season, he had a 1.8 KDA ratio, the worst among mid laners alongside Fnatic’s Humanoid, according to League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. In Groups, he had the second-worst KDA ratio of 3.0, just above Vitality’s Perkz.

Currently, it remains unknown who will be Dajor’s replacement; however, with the 2023 LEC Spring Split starting on March 11, the announcement should be made in the coming days.