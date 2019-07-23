Artist shows off molten hot Infernal Tahm Kench skin concept

Tahm Kench has been a hot topic in the League of Legends community thanks to a number of recent balance changes, but one fan of the game turned up the heat with a new skin concept for the River King: Infernal Tahm Kench.

The skin is incredibly detailed, capturing everything from the cracks in Infernal Tahm Kench’s fiery, scaly skin to the individual drips of molten magma hanging from his mouth. The River King—who should really be renamed the Lava King for this look—hoists two chains from his wrists, and both his tail and the tips of his whiskers glow brightly with his own body heat. He sports a demonic-looking outfit, with more chains hanging from his belt and metal emblems accenting his clothing.

Image via ValkharART

In addition to the base art, ValkharART included concepts for each of the River King’s abilities, starting with his passive Acquired Taste. In place of a chomping fish icon, Infernal Tahm Kench’s passive ability summons a demonic skull as its indicator which grows a darker shade of red with each additional stack.

For his Tongue Lash (Q), Infernal Tahm Kench lashes out with a tongue made of molten lava, which splatters with a burst of flame upon impact. Devouring an ally causes Kench’s body to turn from molten red to green, while gobbling down an enemy champion results in his skin taking on more of a pinkish hue. After casting Thick Skin (E), Infernal Tahm Kench summons a sheer yellow and orange shield to protect against incoming damage.

Tahm Kench recently received a skin with the release of his Coin Emperor look during this year’s Lunar New Year event. It’s unlikely the River King will be seeing a skin release any time soon, considering Riot Games’ typical schedule for new skins. But until then, we can’t help but hope that the support’s next look will be as fiery as this Infernal Tahm Kench concept.