Artist creates an adorable baby dragon Little Legend mockup for Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics’ Little Legends can be the cutest creatures on the board for many players, and one artist has created another cute pet that should be put in the game. Walther “Nebura” Sorg, a concept artist from Venezuela, drew what a baby dragon Little Legend could look like for League of Legends fans.

The Baby Dragon Little Legend has four base skins that are taken from the dragons found on the Summoner’s Rift. Infernal, Mountain, Ocean, and Cloud Drakes would all be available to buy. There would be two other dragons that are rare and epic tier as well.

Nebura on Twitter tft #ArtOfLegends

The dragon would be a great addition to the collection of Little Legends that are available for purchase. It would probably be bought by plenty of players, from streamers to regular casual fans.

Nebura has been known to create some amazing League art. He’s also created some great fan-made TFT boards that could spice up the battlefield across each players’ matches. He made several boards based on various locations in League‘s lore, like the Freljord, Piltover, and Bilgewater.





Nebura even created some themed boards based on different League events and skin lines, like Arcade 2019, and a retro-themed board skin in connection with the newest Demacia Vice skins for Lucian and Garen. These are all great ideas that Riot Games should put in the game in the future.