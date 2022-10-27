Most active League of Legends players know that from time to time, the popular MOBA can drop service and prevent anyone from hopping onto Summoner’s Rift for a quick game of solo queue. It’s an annoying part of any big title, but it’s something that most people must deal with.

When facing major problems, Riot Games will even disable ranked queues, whether there is basic maintenance, widespread issues with connection in a region, or worse yet, a full-service outage that breaks both ongoing games and even in-client features. To prevent anyone from losing their precious LP due to these issues, the developers will usually block players from accessing ranked play.

If someone wishes to track the status of ranked queues while they wait for the game modes to open back up, here are the best ways to check the status of the game.

How to check League’s ranked server status

To check League’s status, one option that players can check out is Riot’s official service status page, where it provides consistent updates on issues plaguing the game’s various global servers. Users can choose which region to check on, along with their language of choice while they sift through current messages from the developers.

In addition to the official page, people can check out Riot’s official support Twitter page, where the devs will also update the public with information about any current outage that could be affecting League. The account can also be messaged or mentioned in a tweet for individual issues and other specific questions.

Finally, the last place that users can check up on ranked queues is in the game’s client itself. If the ongoing problems aren’t affecting the client, there should be a notice in the top-left corner that informs people of any queues that have been disabled for the time being. Players should also notice that the ranked queue options are grayed-out and are not available.