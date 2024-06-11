Arcane season to get 4K release in defiance to usual Netflix streaming plans

Netflix rarely greenlights physical media, especially considering it’s primarily a streaming service. Yet, in a surprising departure from its digital domain, it has approved a 4k and Blu-ray release of Arcane season one through GKIDS.

GKIDS is an American independent film distributor recognized for bringing diverse international films to North American audiences. It specializes in hand-drawn animations like those from Studio Ghibli. Now, it’s expanding its collection with Netflix’s hit series Arcane, based on League of Legends, joining its lineup of physical media.

Unfortunately, if you live outside of the United States or Canada, you’re out of luck in grabbing the new physical copies of Arcane season one. As per GKIDS’s shipping and policies, it’s only able to ship purchases to “customers who live in the United States, Canada (on select titles), and U.S. territories” due to “restrictions in licenses” with its partners.

Fans across Reddit are celebrating the news of Arcane season one’s physical release, with many expressing their excitement and relief that the series will not become lost media. Some have even joked about finally being able to get their hands on some sort of Arcane merchandise, a long-awaited wish for many. This only adds to the show’s hype from last week, where fans got their first look at Arcane season two.

In an era where streaming services dominate the entertainment landscape, the prospect of Arcane becoming available on physical media offers reassurance to fans concerned about the accessibility and longevity of their favorite shows. With the assurance of a physical release, viewers can rest easy knowing that Arcane will remain accessible even if it ever goes off Netflix, which seems unlikely given its popularity.

The 4k and Blu-ray release is coming later this year. Get ready to grab your physical copy of Arcane season one, and buckle up for season two coming to Netflix in November this year.

