Arcane creators have something new on the way to tide you over until season 2

On Nov. 8, Rioters Christian Linke and Alex Yee, who co-created the fabled show we know today under the name of Arcane, held an AMA on Reddit. There, they revealed what’s to come in season two of the show. Other than that, the two Rioters hinted at what else we can expect from the Arcane creators in the near future.

During the Reddit AMA, one fan asked the Rioters if they are planning to release an Arcane artbook in the near future. “Anything in regards to an art book for this show? Would love nothing more than to secure a copy of one,” they said.

To this, Christian Linke, better known as Riot Praeco, responded that an art book is already in the works and that he has spoken to teams working on this at both Fortiche and Riot Games. “There is one in the works! I remember talking to some folks at Fortiche and Riot about it a few months ago. I’m not sure where they are in the process, but it’s coming for sure,” he said.

Bearing in mind that the art book is already several months in development, it’s likely we’ll see it before the release of season two, which will reportedly release late in 2023.

Hopefully, the art book will release any time before season two and nullify the unbearing thirst for more Arcane content.

A release date for season two of Arcane has still yet to be confirmed.