League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter broke down the exact changes hitting the Rift next patch—and they aren’t friendly to Aphelios.

Today’s tentative Patch 10.13 preview attacks the Weapon of the Faithful from multiple angles. Despite hovering at a 48.8-percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above, Aphelios’ prominence in pro play put a target on his back.

Updated 10.13 Patch Preview with our current changes. Things aren't yet final so some may still change. pic.twitter.com/zEQoxzslNf — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 16, 2020

Aphelios’ ultimate, Moonlight Vigil, has a crit bonus of 50 percent, dealing devastating AoE damage to opponents. The next patch is ripping it apart, dropping it down to 20 percent. This should limit the frequency of monster ultimates that can potentially one-shot an entire team.

The marksman’s AD per level is also being dropped to two and Crescendum attacks on epic monsters will no longer refresh Chakram duration. The hit to the Chakram’s lifespan should prevent the AD carry from accruing them by attacking Baron or drakes.

And some changes to Yuumi’s mana cost may stop her spam potential. The Magical Cat’s E will have its mana cost changed from 100 to 160 to 40 to 60 plus 15 percent of Yuumi’s max mana. While the base mana cost is lowered significantly, the percent mana should limit her heals during the laning phase.

Syndra, Ornn, Cassiopeia, and Kalista are also getting nerfed, while Nocturne, Yorick, Ryze, Gnar, Vi, Lucian, and Rakan are getting some love in the next patch.

The Patch 10.13 changes are tentative and liable to look different when they hit the live servers.