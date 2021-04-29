Another League of Legends skin shard is available with Prime Gaming

The next one will be available on May 10.

League of Legends fans and Amazon Prime subscribers are in for a treat once again. New Prime loot can now be redeemed, which will please those who want to collect more skins.

A new skin shard is up for grabs on the official website today. The next one will be available on May 10. More shards will be unlocked roughly every 10 days until July 1.

Upon redemption, the skin shard will be added to your League inventory in the crafting tab, provided your account is linked to Prime Gaming, offering you a random free skin.

On top of a free Twitch subscription every month, Prime Gaming users can redeem free games and loot in many competitive and multiplayer games, such as League, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, and many more.

The subscription features a one-month free trial and then costs $5.99 a month.

League players will be able to get more free loot soon with the addition of a rewards system for watching Mid-Season Invitational matches. The international tournament will kick off on May 6.

