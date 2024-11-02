Faker, T1 reveal early picks for LoL Worlds 2024 skins

In a nail-biter Silver Scraps Worlds 2024 grand finals, T1 came out on top to grab the heavy crown in London and become the LoL world champions for a record fifth time.
Just like every year, all players on the winning team get to choose a champion they used in the tournament and get cosmetics that immortalize their legacy key personalized additions to their cosmetics, creating treasured additions for the fans to add to their inventory to remember the occasion.
During a press conference held by Riot Games after winning Worlds, T1 members discussed which champions they wanted to have for their skins. We should note that none of these are official and only what T1 would like, so they could change in the future.
Zeus: Gragas/Camille/Orrn
Onar:Vi/Xin Zhao
Faker: Undecided but wants fans to voice their wants.
Gumayusi: Varus/Jhin
Keria: Renata/Pyke
Again, it is important to note that these champion picks are not set in stone, and the actual cosmetics might differ from what they’ve said in the press conference.
In terms of League’s Worlds cosmetics, all T1 players already have their Worlds cosmetics after winning last year’s championship, where they chose Jayce, Lee Sin, Orianna, Jinx, and Bard. Faker already has four Worlds T1 cosmetics and will have another one to add to its collection.
League fans will have to keep their eyes on Riot Games’ League social media handles to know about the final Worlds skins coming next year.
Published: Nov 2, 2024 02:50 pm