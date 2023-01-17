Annie, Zoe, and Orianna grab up buffs, various marksmen to get mana boosts in League Patch 13.2

Over the latest League of Legends patch, summoners have watched as some champions rose to relevancy while others fell to new lows in the game’s evolving meta. Certain picks have struggled to find their fit within the scene, but in Patch 13.2, a trio of mages will be getting some attention from Riot Games’ developers.

Lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has outlined upcoming changes to the game, including a short buff list with Annie, Orianna, and Zoe.

All three of these champions are currently hovering just under a 50 percent win rate, with Annie holding the highest of the three at 49.75 percent, according to League stats aggregate U.GG.

This patch, we're shaking up a lot of different systems; fighter items, ADC satisfaction adjustments, and adjustments to make Grievous Wounds more impactful as a reactionary purchase. We're making pre-emptive nerfs to champs that will become OP from Crit changes (Kindred, GP) pic.twitter.com/o7zFf69UNx — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) January 17, 2023

As for broader mage work, Phroxzon said that the developers are in a tough spot when it comes to balancing the role because the issues require more than what these small patches can provide. Later on in the year, Riot could release a bit more in-depth work on the role to find a better fit for them in both the competitive scene and amateur solo queue ladders.

“Mages are still picked a lot in pro play which makes it hard to buff them, but there are many factors in the solo queue environment that make them tough to pilot effectively, similar to ADC,” Phroxzon said. “We expect fighter nerfs to help mages in the short term, but nothing larger to share yet.”

Read: Here’s the early League of Legends Patch 13.2 patch notes

Lastly, a whole plethora of AD carries are getting mana buffs in Patch 13.2, in order to help with their ongoing mana pool issues. Ashe, Caitlyn, Ezreal, Jhin, Jinx, Kai’Sa, Lucian, Miss Fortune, Senna, Sivir, Twitch, and Xayah are all getting some sort of buff to their base mana, mana regeneration, and more in the next update.

League Patch 13.2 is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, Jan. 25.