Annie disabled for week 2 of LEC Summer Split

League of Legends’ dark child won’t be available for play in the second week of the LEC.

Annie will be competitively disabled for the time being, according to LEC commissioner Maximillian Peter Schmidt. Schmidt didn’t disclose the specific issues with the champion “to avoid exploitation.”

Decisions like these are often easily dismissed, especially since Annie is a rarely-picked champion in competitive play. She was last seen in week nine of the 2020 LEC Spring Split, but Misfit’s support Petr “denyk” Haramach used her in a losing effort against G2 Esports.

Competitive Disable:



Annie is still looking for her bear Tibbers and will hence be unavailable starting #LEC Week 2.



As per usual we are not sharing any details around the bug to avoid exploitation.



ERLs have been informed so they can make a call depending on their timing. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) June 17, 2020

League’s beloved child and her bear Tibbers were recently buffed in Patch 10.10 this year. The new changes in May improved Annie’s damage reduction on her Molten Shield (E) ability and increased the aura damage on her ultimate.

Despite Annie’s recent disappearance in competitive play, the latest competitive disable is important in maintaining integrity in the LEC—no matter how unviable a champion may be. Exploited bugs can lead to game-breaking results, which could be abused to garner easy victories.

The LEC continues on Friday, June 19 with Vitality set to play against Rogue.