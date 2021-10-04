Animator recreates Faker’s famous Zed outplay from 2013

In 2013, SK Telecom T1 K’s Faker stunned the League of Legends community when he produced one of the most memorable plays in the history of the game. And now, a graphic designer named Miltfox has recreated it in animation.

Faker’s outplay is unforgettable due to what was at stake during the grand finals of Champions 2013 Summer Split. It was SKT T1 K’s second split in Korea’s top-tier league and the team had their eyes set on their first possible championship. KT Rolster Bullets, the other squad in the final, were also obviously aiming to win the trophy.

Both teams went toe to toe and pushed the series to a fifth game. At the time, the rules of Champions Korea were so that the fifth game in a best-of-five series was a blind pick. As it turned out during the pick and ban phase, both mid laners, Faker and Ryu, chose Zed as their champion.

The game quickly started going in favor of Faker’s team. In the 33rd minute of the fifth game, the eventual three-time world champion seemed to overstay his welcome near the enemy team’s mid inhibitor. Ryu, who had much more health than Faker, tried to turn the tides of the game by eliminating his opponent.

At the beginning of the play, it seemed like Ryu might come out on top, but SKT’s player had other plans. Faker used Zed’s mechanics to perfection and managed to overcome his enemy, showcasing his top-class abilities and forever writing himself in the League history books.

Now, after eight years, Faker will return to the world’s biggest stage as a mid laner of the rebranded T1. Many say this might be his last dance. The Korean will be put to the test first during the Worlds 2021 group stage, which begins on Oct. 11.

The tournament starts tomorrow with the play-in stage. You can catch all the action live on Riot Games’ Twitch channel. You can also check out Miltfox’s other animations on his YouTube channel.