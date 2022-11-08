An infamous tank item is getting nerfed again ahead of League’s 2023 preseason

The 2023 League of Legends preseason will be exciting, to say the least. Not only do we have new items like Jak’Sho, a new tank item that will have an HP-draining aura, but we are also seeing items like Rod of Ages making a return. To avoid large-scale bugs and the incredibly broken items going live, Riot Games is preemptively balancing items, including Heartsteel.

The infamous Hearsteel is getting nerfs once again. Now, the damage health ratio is getting reduced from seven percent max HP to six percent HP, according to PBE data provided by [email protected] mod Spideraxe.

Heartsteel nerf:

* Damage health ratio reduced from 7% max HP to 6% pic.twitter.com/3jpvbj4DCP — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) November 7, 2022

Randuin’s Omen, which is already a strong and cost-efficient item on the live servers, is also now getting more expensive, with the cost being raised from 2900 to 3000. On top of that, armor will be reduced from 70 to 60.

Randuin's Omen nerf:

* Cost increased from 2900 to 3000

* Armor reduced from 70 to 60 pic.twitter.com/4MD6JJI86s — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) November 7, 2022

Radiant Virtue, a new Mythic tank item that will increase your health pool, and give you and your allies bonus Ability Haste, is getting some love by having its cost reduced from 3200 to 3000.

Radiant Virtue buff:

* Cost reduced from 3200 to 3000 pic.twitter.com/Bm8rfIkdVU — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) November 7, 2022

Rod of Ages has already proved to be an incredibly strong item on PBE. So, together with main component Catalyst of Aeons, it has been targeted with nerfs. While health/mana was restored to trigger MS reduced from 300 to 250 on Rod of Ages, Catalyst of Aeons’ damage to mana was reduced from 10 percent to eight percent.

Rod of Ages change:

* Health/mana restored to trigger MS reduced from 300 to 250 pic.twitter.com/Lbl9sbW1oz — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) November 7, 2022

Catalyst of Aeons nerf:

* Damage to mana reduced from 10% to 8%, applies to Abyssal Mask and Rod of Ages as well pic.twitter.com/CVcf5xEpRv — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) November 7, 2022

Jak’Sho, the Protean will definitely find its place in the upcoming meta thanks to the minion drain being increased from 25 percent to 33 percent.

Jak'Sho, the Protean buff:

* Minion drain increased from 25% to 33% pic.twitter.com/PmLZBgmDvJ — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) November 7, 2022

Lastly, Turbo Chemtank will now give an additional 500 HP instead of the original 400 HP.

Turbo Chemtank change:

* Health increased from 450 to 500 pic.twitter.com/dIoUnN9TnL — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) November 7, 2022

The 2023 preseason is set to hit the live servers on Nov. 16.