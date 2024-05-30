Rakan and Xayah holding hands and looking into each other's eyes.
All Vastayan champions in League of Legends

Welcome to the magical world of the Vastaya.
In the diverse and deep lore of League of Legends, there are many different races and creatures that roam the world of Runeterra. From powerful civilizations and lonely nomads alike, there aren’t many who are as interesting as the Vastayan.

Whether feathered, furry, or something in between, this chimeric race can come in all shapes and sizes while also being well-attuned to the magical forces of the land. They are the magical descendants of the Vastayashai’rei, a species that absorbed the power of the Spirit Realm within themselves before supposedly going extinct.

There are, however, only a handful of living Vastayan characters in the lore, showing just how rare their existence is. Here are all of the Vastayan champions in League of Legends, both released and upcoming.

Every Vastayan champion in LoL

Nidalee jumping, holding her spear in her left hand, surrounded by cougars.
Image via Riot Games

There are currently seven champions in League that hail from a Vastayan background, although there are also some champions that have Vastayan ancestry. Nidalee, for example, has Vastayan ancestry that allows her to shapeshift, Sett is half-Vastayan since his mother is Vastayan and his father is a human Noxian, and Udyr is a Spirit Walker with Vastayan heritage.

The true Vastayan champions in the game are:

  • Ahri
  • Nami
  • Neeko
  • Rakan
  • Rengar
  • Wukong
  • Xayah
  • Aurora (yet to be released)

There are also some non-champion Vastayan characters that have shown up in other games, such as Legends of Runeterra. These include:

  • Manasoul Student
  • Vastayan Disciple
  • Tail-Cloak Matriarch
  • Liminal Guardian
  • Windsinger
  • Disciple of Doran
  • Yusari
  • Rivershaper
  • Greenglade Caretaker
