All Three Honors skins in League of Legends

If you’re a League of Legends player and you last an entire ranked season without succumbing to toxicity, Riot Games has a special reward in store for you.

As of 2022, Riot has designed a skin line that is specifically catered to the most honorable and friendly players in-game, and at the end of each season, a new addition is made to that skin line. If you end a League season at Honor level five, you’ll be granted a seasonal skin from the Three Honors skin line, which was introduced in 2022.

The Three Honors skin line celebrates the most honorable League players to grace the solo queue ladder, and although there are just two champions who have Three Honors skins as of now, we expect plenty more to be added to the ranks after each season. Here are all of the skins in the Three Honors skin line in League of Legends.

All Three Honors skins in LoL with splash arts

Three Honors Malzahar

Three Honors Malzahar was introduced to LoL in 2022. Image via Riot Games

Three Honors Malzahar was the first Three Honors skin introduced to League of Legends and was awarded to players who reached Honor level five during the 2022 ranked season.

Three Honors Akshan

Three Honors Akshan splash art. Image via Riot Games

Announced during the latter half of the 2023 ranked season, Three Honors Akshan is the second skin in the Three Honors skin line. This skin is not yet available to be claimed on the live League servers, although it is expected to be added to the accounts of players who earned it during the patch cycle of Patch 14.2. That patch is expected to go live on Jan. 24, according to the game’s official patch schedule.