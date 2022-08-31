Good intentions, better prizes: Riot introduces new Three Honors skin line as reward for good behavior in League

Although it’s always a good idea to maintain good behavior when playing League of Legends, some players might need a little extra incentive to stay calm whenever a teammate isn’t having the best performance. To push more players to maintain these practices in-game, Riot Games has revealed a new skin line called Three Honors as a reward for those who can stay positive during their games.

Riot’s behavioral systems product lead Hana “TimTamMonster” Dinh said that the first entrant in the Three Honors skin line will be Malzahar, and to earn this free skin, players need to reach honor level five before the end of the 2022 season. Usually, Riot would just add a new chroma to the honor store for Medieval Twitch and Grey Warwick, but this new skin line will be replacing these chromas entirely.

It was known by many that the rewards for reaching the highest level of honor were stale, so the developers have listened and adapted so more players will want to stay positive, even in the face of difficult situations.

Riot also outlined the way that honor is calculated, but also said that it doesn’t want to give all the details on the honor system to prevent people from gaming the system to get the free loot. Instead, TimTamMonster said that if you are consistently positive, the faster you’ll accrue honor points.

Players will also gain more points if they are honored by matchmade teammates instead of premade teammates. Honor from ranked solo and flex teammates are actually worth more than normal game teammates, and those game modes will offer more honor than ARAM and event modes.