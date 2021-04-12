All of the teams qualified for the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational

The first international League of Legends event of the year begins with the Mid-Season Invitational in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The event, which is expected to take place from May 6 to May 22, will see the top team from each of the 12 regions compete for money, glory, and for the first time in history, an additional slot at the World Championship.

This year, Riot is doing away with the play-in stage and splitting the 12 regions into four tiers based on the results of the last two years of international tournaments. The new format will give teams more of an incentive to perform on the international stage, especially with an extra slot at Worlds on the line.

Europe’s G2 are the reigning champions of MSI, having beaten Team Liquid in the finals in Taipei, Taiwan in 2019. But after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and neither team qualifying for the event, a new champion will be crowned.

Here are all of the teams attending the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational.

Group A

LPL Spring champion

VCS Spring champion

LCL Spring champion

Pentanet.GG (LCO)

Group B

MAD Lions (LEC)

PCS Spring champion

TCL Spring champion

CBLOL spring champion

Group C