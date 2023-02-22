All skins coming in LoL Patch 13.4

Patch 13.4 for League of Legends is just around the corner.

The upcoming update, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on Thursday, Feb. 23, will bring a number of significant changes to the champion pool. Nine champs, who are mostly incredibly popular in the meta, will be slammed with the nerf hammer, while 10 characters that aren’t picked too much will try coming back to Summoner’s Rift with a set of buffs.

Additionally, the developers decided to alter a few pivotal systems, like Doran’s Shield, Demonic Embrace, jungle and support items, and more. You can read more about the changes to champions and systems in the Patch 13.4 notes.

Blast off to the stars with new Astronauts skins 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7V4bvPqveE — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 8, 2023

And, like always, Patch 13.4 will bring some new cosmetics to League. This time around, five champions will be getting a new skin from the Astronaut line. And as you can likely expect, they look glorious.

The team responsible for producing new skins really put their hearts into these designs since they are stunning both in the splash arts and in-game. So if one of the group of Singed, Ivern, Xerath, Kennen, and Fizz is your favorite, you will be shortly able to grab a new skin and embark on a space journey and onto the Rift.

Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 13.4.

Astronaut Ivern

Image via Riot Games

Astronaut Xerath

Image via Riot Games

Astronaut Kennen and Fizz

Image via Riot Games

Astronaut Singed