Here are all Prime Gaming exclusive rewards for LoL, VALORANT, TFT, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra

When Amazon Prime members met Riot Games enthusiasts in 2020, players were happy to pick up bountiful capsules that featured multiple different goodies for multiple titles like League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

Many members were disappointed to hear that the promotion had finally come to an end this past February. But now, the two companies have returned with a fresh set of capsules ready to be claimed by the player bases of all four games again.

With a whole plethora of rewards ready to go, players only need to connect their Twitch accounts to their respective Riot accounts before accepting the gifts on the Twitch site. Here are all of the Prime Gaming rewards that users can expect to find in each capsule, based on the game they play.

All exclusive Prime Gaming rewards

From free skins, emotes, and more, there are plenty of different rewards that will give you enough bang for your buck if you’re an Amazon Prime member that enjoys jumping onto the Summoner’s Rift, blasting enemies away on the battlefield, or outsmarting your opponent with your superior tactics and powerful cards.

All of these rewards can be claimed later this March except for the Teamfight Tactics bundle, which will be available for players next month. Here are all of the exclusive rewards that Prime members can claim in Riot’s various titles:

League of Legends: One mystery skin permanent (guaranteed epic), one champion permanent, 350 Riot Points, a 30-day XP boost, one mystery ward Skin, two Series 1 Eternal Shards, and 200 Orange Essence.

VALORANT: Prime members can acquire content every month for an entire year, including new player cards, gun buddies, and sprays.

Teamfight Tactics: Prime members can grab drops every month for an entire year, including one emote, one icon, one Little Legend, and a Star Shard bundle.

Wild Rift: Prime members can pick up content every month for an entire year, including random baubles, emotes, recalls, skins, and skin poses.

Legends of Runeterra: Members can claim rewards on a monthly basis, including tier three Prismatic chests, epic cards, and rare cards.

Prepare your inventory for a ton of extra content when the Prime Gaming capsules and rewards go live later this month.