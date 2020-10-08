All new skins introduced to the League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta

Here is a list of the latest skins to be added to the game following the expansion of the closed beta.

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been slowly expanding since entering closed beta in September. While initially available only in some parts of Southeast Asia, the mobile title has since been made available to select players in South Korea and Japan.

Since its initial phase of release, the team behind the game has been adding more popular skins taken from League of Legends and bringing them into the Wild Rift experience. The Regional Closed Beta will become available to some pre-registered users on Android soon, according to Riot. Developers also said “waves of players” will be added throughout the beta.

Mad Scientist Ziggs

Rageborn Mundo

Frosted Ezreal

Coven Camille

Captain Fortune

Ironside Malphite

Program Soraka

Praetorian Graves

Gothic Orianna

Pentakill Olaf

Darkflame Shyvana

Gragas Caskbreaker

Debonair Vi

Archduke Nasus

Infernal Amumu

Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol

Battle Boss Yasuo

Surfer Singed

Pentakill Sona

Zombie Slayer Jinx

Eternal Sword Yi

Demonblade Tryndamere

Dark Cosmic Jhin

River Spirit Nami

Tango Twisted Fate

Arcade Ahri