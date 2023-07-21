All LoL Arena buffs, nerfs, and changes in Patch 13.14

Check out if your champion has been nerfed in the new mode.

League of Legends’ 2v2v2v2 mode, otherwise known as Arena, launched on July 20. Because the game isn’t perfectly balanced, Riot Games had to balance the new game mode separately, just like Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss. The list of Arena-specific changes can be tricky to find, but we got you covered.

During the testing period on PBE, plenty of League champions have stood out as major outliers, especially Kayn and Kayle. On top of this, Riot had to find new ways of dealing with scaling champions like Senna and Kindred, who would, without their stacking passives be utterly useless in Arena.

So, here’s the full list of all Arena buffs, nerfs, and other champion changes that were shipped with League Patch 13.14.

All LoL Arena buffs, nerfs, and changes

Akali

Q base damage decreased from 50-150 to 40-140

W has +30 Ability Haste

Akshan

Killing the Scoundrel grants both Akshan and his teammate 200 gold and revives his teammate at 33 percent health

Annie

Annie takes five percent more damage and deals 95 percent of her normal damage

Aphelios

Maximum ammo reduced from to 50 to 30

Aurelion Sol

Gains 250 stacks over eight rounds

Bard

Chimes spawn rapidly during combat

Bel’Veth

Gains 60 stacks over eight rounds

Cassiopeia

Can buy two Guardian items

Cho’Gath

Gains eight stacks over eight rounds

Corki

Gains package every round starting at level six

Draven

Catching an axe grants Draven eight Adoration stacks, catch an enemy Draven’s axe grants 40 stacks. Draven gets 100 passive stacks per round

Fiora

Deals 95 percent of her normal damage

Gangplank

Seven percent of Q damage to champions (including through barrels) is also given to Gangplan as Gold and Silver Serpents

Gains 1500 Serpents over eight rounds

Gnar

Gains 50 percent more Fury

Gragas

E cooldown refund decreased from three seconds to one second

Heimerdinger

Q base damage decreased from 7-23 to 6-18

Q base damage beam damage decreased from 40-20 to 30-90

RQ combination base damage decreased from 80-120 to 70-100

RQ combination damage beam damage decreased from 100-180 to 90-160

Irelia

R reduces Q cooldown by an additional second

Jhin

Q base damage increased from 45-145 to 65-245

AD ratio increased from .35-.65 to .6-1.0

R base damage increased from 50-200 to 100-400

Kayle

R has -50 Ability Haste

E on-hit base damage decreased from 15-35 to 10-30

E execute percent decreased from 8-10 percent to 6.5-8.5 percent

Kayn

Gains 25 stacks per round

Slayer max HP base damage decrease from 15 percent to 10 percent

Slayer max HP damage per 100 AD decreased from 13 to eight percent

Kindred

Gains eight stacks over eight rounds

Kog’Maw

Deals 95 percent of his normal damage

Nasus

Gains 400 stacks over eight rounds

Nunu

Q base heal increased from 65-185 to 85-285

Heal is no longer reduced against champions

Base damage increased from 60-220 to 100-340

Pyke

Executes grant either Pyke or his teammate (whoever didn’t get the kill) 600 gold

R damage if execure threshold misses increased from 50 to 80 percent

Passive damage stored as gray health increased from 40 to 60 percent

Gains 20 Ability Haste

Q base damage increased from 100-300 to 140-420

Senna

Gains 50 stacks over eight rounds

Shaco

W fear duration decreased from 0.5-1.5 to 0.5-1 seconds

Shyvana

Gains eight stacks over eight rounds

Deals 95 percent of her normal damage

Sion

Gains 800 stacks over eight rounds

Sona

Gains 100 stacks over eight rounds

Swain

Gains 40 stacks over eight rounds

Sylas

Ult lockout debuff is removed each round

Syndra

Gains 80 stacks over eight rounds

Taric

Q base heal decreased from 25 to 20

Heal AP ratio decreased from 0.15 to 0.1

Heal HP ratio decreased from 0.1 to 0.075

E has -30 Ability Haste

Teemo

R slow decreased from 30/40/50 to 20/30/40 percent

R total damage decreased from 200/325/450 (+55 percent AP) to 150/250/350 (+45 percent AP)

Thresh

Gains 90 stacks over eight rounds

Twisted Fate

Randomly two to eight percent (biased towards eight percent) of damage dealt to champions is also given to Twisted Fate as gold

Twitch

Deals 95 percent of his normal damage

Veigar

Gains 100 stacks over eight rounds

Viktor

Gains 25 stacks per round

Yasuo

E lockout per target cut in half

Passive shield value increased by 30 percent

E base damage increased from 60-100 to 75-135

Yorick

Spawns a grave in a random area with 600 range every six seconds

Zac

Ring of Fire damages passive blobs

