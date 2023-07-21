All LoL Arena buffs, nerfs, and changes in Patch 13.14

League of Legends’ 2v2v2v2 mode, otherwise known as Arena, launched on July 20. Because the game isn’t perfectly balanced, Riot Games had to balance the new game mode separately, just like Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss. The list of Arena-specific changes can be tricky to find, but we got you covered.
During the testing period on PBE, plenty of League champions have stood out as major outliers, especially Kayn and Kayle. On top of this, Riot had to find new ways of dealing with scaling champions like Senna and Kindred, who would, without their stacking passives be utterly useless in Arena.
So, here’s the full list of all Arena buffs, nerfs, and other champion changes that were shipped with League Patch 13.14.
All LoL Arena buffs, nerfs, and changes
Akali
- Q base damage decreased from 50-150 to 40-140
- W has +30 Ability Haste
Akshan
- Killing the Scoundrel grants both Akshan and his teammate 200 gold and revives his teammate at 33 percent health
Annie
- Annie takes five percent more damage and deals 95 percent of her normal damage
Aphelios
- Maximum ammo reduced from to 50 to 30
Aurelion Sol
- Gains 250 stacks over eight rounds
Bard
- Chimes spawn rapidly during combat
Bel’Veth
- Gains 60 stacks over eight rounds
Cassiopeia
- Can buy two Guardian items
Cho’Gath
- Gains eight stacks over eight rounds
Corki
- Gains package every round starting at level six
Draven
- Catching an axe grants Draven eight Adoration stacks, catch an enemy Draven’s axe grants 40 stacks. Draven gets 100 passive stacks per round
Fiora
- Deals 95 percent of her normal damage
Gangplank
- Seven percent of Q damage to champions (including through barrels) is also given to Gangplan as Gold and Silver Serpents
- Gains 1500 Serpents over eight rounds
Gnar
- Gains 50 percent more Fury
Gragas
- E cooldown refund decreased from three seconds to one second
Heimerdinger
- Q base damage decreased from 7-23 to 6-18
- Q base damage beam damage decreased from 40-20 to 30-90
- RQ combination base damage decreased from 80-120 to 70-100
- RQ combination damage beam damage decreased from 100-180 to 90-160
Irelia
- R reduces Q cooldown by an additional second
Jhin
- Q base damage increased from 45-145 to 65-245
- AD ratio increased from .35-.65 to .6-1.0
- R base damage increased from 50-200 to 100-400
Kayle
- R has -50 Ability Haste
- E on-hit base damage decreased from 15-35 to 10-30
- E execute percent decreased from 8-10 percent to 6.5-8.5 percent
Kayn
- Gains 25 stacks per round
- Slayer max HP base damage decrease from 15 percent to 10 percent
- Slayer max HP damage per 100 AD decreased from 13 to eight percent
Kindred
- Gains eight stacks over eight rounds
Kog’Maw
- Deals 95 percent of his normal damage
Nasus
- Gains 400 stacks over eight rounds
Nunu
- Q base heal increased from 65-185 to 85-285
- Heal is no longer reduced against champions
- Base damage increased from 60-220 to 100-340
Pyke
- Executes grant either Pyke or his teammate (whoever didn’t get the kill) 600 gold
- R damage if execure threshold misses increased from 50 to 80 percent
- Passive damage stored as gray health increased from 40 to 60 percent
- Gains 20 Ability Haste
- Q base damage increased from 100-300 to 140-420
Senna
- Gains 50 stacks over eight rounds
Shaco
- W fear duration decreased from 0.5-1.5 to 0.5-1 seconds
Shyvana
- Gains eight stacks over eight rounds
- Deals 95 percent of her normal damage
Sion
- Gains 800 stacks over eight rounds
Sona
- Gains 100 stacks over eight rounds
Swain
- Gains 40 stacks over eight rounds
Sylas
- Ult lockout debuff is removed each round
Syndra
- Gains 80 stacks over eight rounds
Taric
- Q base heal decreased from 25 to 20
- Heal AP ratio decreased from 0.15 to 0.1
- Heal HP ratio decreased from 0.1 to 0.075
- E has -30 Ability Haste
Teemo
- R slow decreased from 30/40/50 to 20/30/40 percent
- R total damage decreased from 200/325/450 (+55 percent AP) to 150/250/350 (+45 percent AP)
Thresh
- Gains 90 stacks over eight rounds
Twisted Fate
- Randomly two to eight percent (biased towards eight percent) of damage dealt to champions is also given to Twisted Fate as gold
Twitch
- Deals 95 percent of his normal damage
Veigar
- Gains 100 stacks over eight rounds
Viktor
- Gains 25 stacks per round
Yasuo
- E lockout per target cut in half
- Passive shield value increased by 30 percent
- E base damage increased from 60-100 to 75-135
Yorick
- Spawns a grave in a random area with 600 range every six seconds
Zac
- Ring of Fire damages passive blobs